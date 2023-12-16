INTERVIEW: Peter Pan at the Ordway

A musical that has been entertaining audiences for almost 70 years is being performed at The Ordway this month.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Shefali Deshpande, the actress who plays Mrs. Darling in Peter Pan, to discuss the show.

Playwright Larissa FastHorse is presenting a new adaption of Peter Pan in the show, which features choreography by Lorin Latarro and is directed by Emmy-award winner Lonny Price, said Deshpande.

Peter Pan is being performed at The Ordway from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $46 per ticket.

