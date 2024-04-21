INTERVIEW: People of Color Career Fair

The event will be held Wednesday at the Minneapolis Convention Center Ballroom.

A hiring event continues to grow in the Twin Cities – the People of Color Career Fair is coming up on Wednesday.

Sharon Smith-Akinsaya, the founder of the event, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich about the 12th annual event, which will be held in the Ballroom of the Minneapolis Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The career fair aims to open doors to leadership positions for Professionals of Color.

Dozens of employers are already confirmed to attend the career fair, which is free for all professionals.

CLICK HERE to register.