INTERVIEW: People of Color Career Fair

The People of Color Career Fair is coming up in Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor sat down with Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, Founder of the People of Color Career Fair, to discuss the event.

The career fair is set to take place on Oct. 17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to a website for the event.

Akinsanya says the event aims to expand people’s networks and get them into careers they love in order to catapult people’s lives and help them land their dream careers.

