INTERVIEW: Pedal Jam

The six-mile-long inaugural Pedal Jam in Northwest Minneapolis is happening on Aug. 12 in Brooklyn Center.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry sat down with Cyd Haynes, of Minneapolis Northwest Tourism, to discuss the event.

During the event, cyclists will meet at Centennial Park in Brooklyn Center and end at Brooklyn Park Community Center in Brooklyn Park, said Haynes.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. The cost for people under 18 is $5 and the cost for adults is $10.