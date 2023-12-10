INTERVIEW: Palace Theatre Holiday Market and Minnesota Merry Market

INTERVIEW: New Holiday Markets at State Fairgrounds

Holiday events are coming to the Twin Cities, giving people several options for unique holiday gifts.

Owner and Operator of Homespun Events Jill Hayes sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett to discuss the details of the events.

The Palace Theatre Holiday Market happened throughout the weekend.

“We have a really good mix of stuff,” said Hayes about the Palace Theatre Holiday Market. “It’s kind of some quirkier stuff. There’s some vinyl, lots of locally-made art, watercolors, ceramics.”

The Minnesota Merry Market is set to start at the State Fairgrounds this upcoming weekend.

“We’re gonna have over 70 local artists,” Hayes said. “So again, a huge variety of items.”

The Minnesota Merry Market will be in the North End Event Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

