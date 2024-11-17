INTERVIEW: Pack it Forward

Thrivent is partnering with Every Meal to host a food-packing event at the Mall of America on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A suggested donation of $50 will get you two Unlimited Ride Wristbands at Nickelodeon Universe. Thrivent will also match each donation for the first $10,000 donated.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kari Canfield, the manager of engagement for Thrivent, and Rob Williams, the president and founder of Every Meal, to learn more about the event.