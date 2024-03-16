Interview: Omnifest 2024 at Science Museum of Minnesota

You can travel the world and even outer space, just by visiting the Science Museum of Minnesota.

“Omnifest,” the museum’s annual movie festival at the Omnitheater, is back through April 7. The theater uses a 90-foot domed screen and an immersive sound system.

Visitors can see the following movies:

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Allison Leveritt, the Omnitheater and immersive media manager, to learn more abut the event.

Showtimes, ticket information and trailers are available here.