INTERVIEW: Oktoberfest returns this weekend

Oktoberfest returns to St. Paul

Twin Cities Oktoberfest is returning for the 13th year in a row to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The indoor event is a space where attendees are welcome to drink, dance and eat with a wide selection of local breweries and other vendors.

There is also a stein-holding contest where competitors will hold a full beer stein with an outstretched arm. The cost is $30 to enter with the proceeds going to charity.

The celebration is set for this upcoming weekend, with festivities kicking off Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continuing Saturday, Oct. 7 from Noon to 10 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Progress Building, also known as Eco Experience.

More information, including tickets, can be found here.