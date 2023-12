For the second year, Minnesotans will have their own special New Year’s Eve celebration with the bobber drop at the Midway Saloon.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with David Kelly, operations manager for The Midway Saloon and Potshotz, to discuss the event.

The bobber drop event includes an on-site food truck, free champagne at midnight, and drink specials.

