INTERVIEW: Nutcracker in Wonderland

A special ballet show combining two classic shows is coming to The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Zoé Henrot, Artistic Director and the choreographer of The Nutcracker in Wonderland, to discuss the show.

E.T.A. Hoffman’s The Nutcracker and Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland will be merged together for The Nutcracker in Wonderland, said Henrot.

Throughout the show, Clara and Alice will join together to battle the “Rat Queen” as they work their way through the Land of Snowflakes, Henrot added.

People can attend the show from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. For show times, CLICK HERE.

Tickets for adults are $40, tickets for seniors are $35, and students can attend for $10. The performance can also be viewed virtually for $30.

For more information on the show, CLICK HERE.