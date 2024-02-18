INTERVIEW: Northernettes exhibition skate

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Northernettes exhibition skate

One of the most talented synchronized skating teams in the country will perform in the Twin Cities on Sunday before they depart for the national championship in Las Vegas.

Minnesota’s own Northernettes Junior team is fresh off two international competitions with Team USA in Austria and Finland, and now four Northernettes teams are set to compete for the national crown.

Northernettes founder, director and head coach Alana Christie sat down with anchor Brett Hoffland to talk about the team’s success and share more about the fast-growing sport.

The Northernettes will take the ice at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena for an exhibition skate. The event is free to attend.