INTERVIEW: ‘Music Under the Glass’ at Como Park Conservatory

INTERVIEW: Music Under the Glass at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The annual Music Under the Glass series returns to Como Park Conservatory on Sunday.

There will be eight free concerts on various Wednesdays and Sundays until Feb. 12. The musicians will play in the Sunken Garden, but the music can be heard through the Conservatory.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Matt Reinartz, who does marketing, communications and PR for Como Park, to learn more about the series.