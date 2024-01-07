Interview: Music Under Glass Returns to Como Conservatory

The Music Under Glass series returns to Como Conservatory on Sunday night. On select Sundays and Wednesdays through Feb. 7, a band will play a free concert in the conservatory from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Matt Reinartz, the marketing director for Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to talk about the annual music series and other winter events they have coming up.

You can find the full musical lineup of Music Under Glass HERE and more information on other upcoming events at Como Zoo & Conservatory HERE.