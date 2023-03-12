INTERVIEW: Muddy Paws Cheesecake to celebrate 30th anniversary on Pi Day

A St. Louis Park bakery is celebrating 30 years in business this week.

Owner of Muddy Paws Cheesecake Tami Cabrera sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brett Hoffland to learn more about the upcoming celebration.

Slices of cheesecake will be sold for $3.14 in honor of Pi Day on Tuesday.

There will be 24 different flavors that include gluten-free and vegan options. Other flavors include raspberry swirl, turtle, key lime and Oreo.