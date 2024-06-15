INTERVIEW: MSRA Back to the Fifties Weekend

The Minnesota Street Rod Association is celebrating “Back to the Fifties” June 21-23 at the State Fairgrounds. Fittingly, it’s the event’s 50th anniversary.

The event will feature over 10,000 vehicles, all from before 1964.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids 15 and under, who must be with a paid adult.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with MSRA board member Wally Burchill to learn about the event.

More information can be found here.