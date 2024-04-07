INTERVIEW: MSP International Film Fest

The festival will be held from April 11-25.

Movie lovers will have hundreds of options to catch a film this week as the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival gets going.

In addition to the films, there will be parties, panels and filmmaker conversations.

The festival starts on Thursday and runs through April 25. The festival will be held at The Main Cinema, located at 115 Main Street SE in Minneapolis.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the event.

Craig Rice, the senior programmer of the event, spoke about the festival during an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich. You can learn more about the event in the video player above.