INTERVIEW: MN Food Truck Festivals

The 2023 Minnesota Food Truck Festival is happening in Hopkins, St. Paul and Anoka this summer!

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Jess Jenkins-Fast, co-organizer of Minnesota Food Truck Festivals and Executive Director of the Minnesota Food Truck Association, to discuss the event.

The event will come to Hopkins on June 24th, St. Paul on July 22nd and Anoka on August 19th, according to a website for the event.

