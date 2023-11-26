INTERVIEW: Miracle at Big Rock

Families can now check out a festival that features more than 17 million lights in St. Croix Falls.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Big Rock Creek Events Director Becky Lindblom to learn more about the event.

Attendees can drive through the display on Monday and Tuesday nights. Wednesday through Sunday are walk-through nights, which are more interactive.

Another feature is the Moon Display, which is a 14-foot round that was originally used as a prop in a production at the Guthrie Theatre.

The event runs until December 31 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

