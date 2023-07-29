Interview: Minnesota’s largest art fair marks 59th year in August

Minnesota's largest art fair marks 59th year in August

Minnesota’s largest art fair will take place for its 59th year next month.

The Uptown Art Fair runs from Aug. 4-6 and features internationally recognized artists, locally produced goods, demonstrations, activities and a variety of food vendors.

The fair’s director, Jill Osiecki, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday to preview this year’s event. Watch the interview in the video box above.

More information is available online.