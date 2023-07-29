Interview: Minnesota’s largest art fair marks 59th year in August
Minnesota’s largest art fair will take place for its 59th year next month.
The Uptown Art Fair runs from Aug. 4-6 and features internationally recognized artists, locally produced goods, demonstrations, activities and a variety of food vendors.
The fair’s director, Jill Osiecki, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday to preview this year’s event. Watch the interview in the video box above.
