INTERVIEW: Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

The Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has returned bigger and better this fall.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Zach Nugent, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at the Minnesota Zoo, to discuss the event.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular leads eventgoers on a glowing trail with thousands of creatively carved pumpkins, said Nugent. This year, the trail is themed “Seasons of the Year.”

The event goes from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4 and is $18-$24 for adults and $14-$20 for children and adults over 65 years old. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, CLICK HERE.