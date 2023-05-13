INTERVIEW: Minnesota Songkran Festival

nbsp;

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota is presenting the Minnesota Songkran Festival on May 27 and 28.

The festival aims to celebrate cultural diversity with two days of music performances, traditional dances, authentic food vendors, and souvenir boutiques, according to a website for the Minnesota Songkran Festival.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. on May 27 and 6 p.m. on May 28.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Lydia ThaiThai to discuss the Thai Festival.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.