INTERVIEW: Minnesota Roller Derby

The Minnesota Roller Derby is kicking off this Saturday.

The 21st season of the Minnesota Roller Derby begins at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and players are expected to bring a higher level of gameplay than the last two seasons.

Derby players Valkyrie and Rumble Bee said that now that the league is three seasons past COVID restrictions, it has found its stride once more and has started to bring in new and old skaters back to the derby.

Bout one will feature the Bodies of Water taking on the Roller Vortex and the Maul Rats taking on the Wednesday Warnings.

Details and tickets to the event can be found HERE.