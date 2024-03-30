INTERVIEW: Minnesota Pocket Pet Rescue

Minnesota Pocket Pet Rescue is hosting a “10th Birthday Bash” in April, and animal lovers alike are invited to attend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Caysi Simpson, volunteer Fundraising and Corporate Donations Manager for MN Pocket Pet Rescue, on Saturday morning to discuss the event.

“Pocket pets” are animals that are pint-sized — or can fit in your pocket, like hedgehogs, gerbils, hamsters, mice, rabbits, chinchillas and more.

The birthday celebration is happening April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Animal Humane Society.