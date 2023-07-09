INTERVIEW: Minnesota Orchestra’s All-Day Music Marathon
Minnesota Orchestra's All-Day Music Marathon
An all-day music marathon is coming to Minneapolis to celebrate the start of the summer season for the Minnesota Orchestra.
Cedar Cultural Center Executive Director joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich to discuss more about the event.
The International Day of Music will include four different stages, with performances running from noon to midnight on Saturday, July 15.
Learn more about the event by clicking here.