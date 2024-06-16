INTERVIEW: Minnesota Monthly’s Fine Spirits Classic

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Monthly Fine Spirits Classic

Minnesota Monthly’s Fine Spirits Classic will take place on Friday at Omni Viking Lakes Hotel from 6-9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $60 and include unlimited spirits and food samples. Guests must be 21+ with a valid ID.

You’ll be able to sample spirits, vote in a cocktail contest, and more.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Meghan Gess, director of events and marketing for Greenspring Media, to learn more about the event.

