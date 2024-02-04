Interview: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Show

Interview: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Flower Show

One of the first signs of spring is coming to Chaska.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is getting ready for its spring flower show, which has its opening night later this week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Wendy Composto, signature seasonal events manager, to discuss the event.

“Come on in and we’re going to have blooms like crazy all over both of our main buildings — the Oswald Visitor Center and the Snyder Building,” Composto said.

The show begins this Thursday until Mar. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.