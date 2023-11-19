INTERVIEW: Minnesota Hmong New Year returns to St. Paul this weekend

INTERVIEW: Hmong New Year

The 43rd Annual Hmong New Year is returning to the downtown St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend.

Organizers for the event sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.

“We have a lot of vendors out there as well, we have a lot of different types of food,” said Co-Chair of United Hmong Family Dr. Kalc Vang. “Particularly some of these ethnic foods, you can’t really find anywhere else.”

Hmong New Year is also a time when young people can openly seek courtship. One traditional ceremony, called Pov Pob, involves tossing a ball between participants in order to attract potential suitors.

Attendees can also expect to see cultural dance competitions and a pagent.

