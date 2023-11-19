INTERVIEW: Minnesota Hmong New Year returns to St. Paul this weekend
The 43rd Annual Hmong New Year is returning to the downtown St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend.
Organizers for the event sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.
“We have a lot of vendors out there as well, we have a lot of different types of food,” said Co-Chair of United Hmong Family Dr. Kalc Vang. “Particularly some of these ethnic foods, you can’t really find anywhere else.”
Hmong New Year is also a time when young people can openly seek courtship. One traditional ceremony, called Pov Pob, involves tossing a ball between participants in order to attract potential suitors.
Attendees can also expect to see cultural dance competitions and a pagent.
