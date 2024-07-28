INTERVIEW: Minnesota Fringe Festival

Minnesota Fringe Festival is back in Minneapolis from Thursday, Aug. 1 through Aug. 11.

New this year is the Free First Performance Program for Students — those with a valid student ID can claim one of six free tickets at each first performance of 99 Fringe Festival productions. More information on the program can be found on the festival’s box office website.

Festival-goers must purchase a $5 button for admission to the 11-day event.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Lindsey Brown sat down with Dawn Bentley, the festival’s executive director, to learn more.

More information is available here.