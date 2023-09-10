INTERVIEW: Minnesota Diversified Industries Ability Bash

INTERVIEW: MDI Ability Bash

An organization that helps people with disabilities join the workforce is getting ready to host its annual fundraising event.

Minnesota Diversified Industries President Eric Black sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more.

“As a nonprofit, we really count on the community-based relationships that we have with donors, funders and individuals coming in and reinforcing our work,” Black said. “Our ability bash gives us an opportunity to kind of showcase the work that we do. We get a chance to interact with some of our employees, see what we’ve done for the last year but also hopefully get excited about what we have for the future.”

The event kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom at 5418 Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland is also set to emcee the event.