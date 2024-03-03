INTERVIEW: Minnesota Cuban Film Festival

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Cuba Film Festival

The 15th annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival is back in Minneapolis all month long.

It features films highlighting social change, human struggle and the boldness of human spirit of the Cuban people through the eyes of its filmmakers.

Greg Klave, from the Minnesota Cuba Committee, which helps organize the festival, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Leah McLean to talk more about the event.

“Minnesota has had an integral relationship with Cuba for over 100 years,” Klave said. “The intention of the festival is to create those bridges of friendship, love and understanding between the American people and the Cuban people.”

The festival is currently running at the Main Cinema in Minneapolis, where films play every Thursday through April 4. General admission is $10 and $7 for students.

More information can be found here.