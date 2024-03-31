INTERVIEW: Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

Dozens of breweries will be at the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival next month in Minneapolis.

More than 100 breweries will be pouring hundreds of different kinds of beers at the upcoming Minnesota Craft Beer Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

At least $10,000 of the gross revenue for the event will benefit this year’s Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s House that beer built. CLICK HERE to learn more about that house.

Regina Eckes with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the event.