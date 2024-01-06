INTERVIEW: Minnesota Boychoir annual winter concert

The Minnesota Boychoir is holding a winter concert for those that want to extend their holiday celebrations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mark Johnson, Executive & Artistic Director, to discuss the show.

The concert, which is happening Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Luthern Church in Columbia Heights, is free and open to all members of the public, said Johnson.

For more information on Minnesota Boychoir winter concerts, CLICK HERE to visit their webpage.