INTERVIEW: Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

nbsp;

An art fair showcasing over 100 local artists has once again set up shop in Minneapolis.

The Minnehaha Falls Art Fair is happening July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Ben Cooney, Minnehaha Art Fair Founder, to discuss the event.

The fair, which has been expanding every year since its inception in 2019, is set to include more artists and more activities this year, said Cooney.

Not only will there be art, but the fair includes food trucks and free art activities, Conney added,

For more information on the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, CLICK HERE.