INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Aquatennial

The Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off this Wednesday with four days of fun for Minnesotans.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Meghan Gustafson, the Minneapolis Downtown Council Director of Events and Programming, to discuss the event.

The event is the official celebration of the City of Minneapolis, said Gustafson, adding that the torchlight parade, which is the most popular nighttime event of the festivities, is happening Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. on Nicollet Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street.

Other festivities include a Movies in the Park night, the Black Market, Music in the Park with Spaghetti Monetti and The Sauce, USTA Cardio Tennis and more.

The Minneapolis Aquatennial goes from July 19 through July 22. On Saturday, event-goers are invited to one of the top five annual fireworks displays in the county at 10 p.m. along the Mississippi Riverfront, said Gustafson.

Target Fireworks (Courtesy: Minneapolis Downtown Council)

