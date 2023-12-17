INTERVIEW: Minidazzle at Fulton Brewery

With Holidazzle in Minneapolis canceled this year, Fulton Brewery in the North Loop stepped up to create a downtown holiday event so people could still celebrate the magic of the season.

Fulton Brewery Tap Room Manager Jill Drum sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event.

“So with the pause in HoliDazzle this year and Fulton’s long-standing work with HoliDazzle, doing the beer tent and being the beer sponsor, we saw an opportunity to still give back to the downtown Minneapolis Community,” Drum said. “Give people an opportunity to come out and celebrate the season, and give a space for the artists and performers to still participate and connect with the community and share what they can do.”

Minidazzle will host its last event Sunday afternoon with snacks, live music and holiday trivia.