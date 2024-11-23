INTERVIEW: Magic of Lights returns to Winter SKOLstice

We are almost a month away from the winter solstice, but in Eagan, the Winter “SKOLstice” is already well underway.

For 94 straight days, free family events will be held at Viking Lakes, the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings’ facilities. These include medical lights, ice skating, a warming house and more.

The light show, which you watch while driving your car, is about a mile long. Families can gather together in the comfort of their cars and see beautiful holiday light displays.

Mor information on the event can be found on the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Featured on 5 Tab.