INTERVIEW: Local theatre putting on puppet fashion show

A Minneapolis theatre is gearing up to host their first ever fashion show, but this time it’ll be puppets walking the runway.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with guests from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre to learn more about the event.

“Puppetry is the art of bringing objects to life,” said puppeteer Orren Fen. “And fashion is wearable clothing or garments, or really just what you wear on your body. So the idea with puppet fashion show is we’re mixing these two ideas of puppetry and fashion together so that really it’s bringing clothing to life.”

More info on the event, including tickets, can be found here.