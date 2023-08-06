INTERVIEW: Live Your Healthy Lyfe

A big block party is returning to Minneapolis for its second year.

“Live Your Healthy Lyfe” is meant to elevate the quality of life for residents through mental, physical and spiritual wellness offerings.

Several services, such as healthcare screenings, vaccinations and mental health consultations will be available for those who attend.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring resources right into the streets of north Minneapolis,” said Teto Wilson, a spokesperson for the event. “A lot of times people, you know, have barriers for whatever reason, to get services from healthcare organizations. So we figured we’d bring these healthcare providers right into the community.”

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 between Penn and Logan Avenues on Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

More info on the event can be found here.