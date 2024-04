The group will put on a free show on Saturday, May 4.

An award-winning quartet is putting on a free show in Minneapolis next month.

The Lírios Quartet is coming to the MacPhail Center for Music on Saturday, May 4.

Show time is 7 p.m.

Paul Babcock, the president and chief operation officer at MacPhail, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland on Sunday to discuss the event.