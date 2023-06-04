INTERVIEW: Landmark Center Summer Walking Tours

nbsp;

Summer walking tours are coming to St. Paul this June through the Landmark Center Summer Walking Tours.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Amy Mino, Executive Director of the Landmark Center, on Sunday morning to discuss The St. Paul Walking Tours.

Each tour provides an opportunity to learn more about the history of St. Paul, said Mino. Visitors can choose from the “It Happened Right Here” tour, the “Great River Tour” and the “Rice Park Tour.”

The St. Paul Walking Tours take place every Wednesday starting in June through August. All of the tours are free of charge and last around one hour.

Reservations are required. Visitors can register up to one month prior to the walking tour.

Registration for the three tours can be found HERE.