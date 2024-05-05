INTERVIEW: Lakewood Cemetery’s new welcome center

Interview: Lakewood Cemetery welcome center

Lakewood Cemetery in southwest Minneapolis is striving to not only be a final resting place for loved ones and for people to gather in their memory but is also working to expand how a cemetery can serve a community.

A part of that effort is a new welcome center, which opened this past week.

Julia Gillis, the director of marketing and outreach for Lakewood Cemetery, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about their effort, which includes programming centered on remembrance, grief, loss and memorialization. There are also garden areas, water features and seating for visitors.

