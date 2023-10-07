INTERVIEW: L.I.F.E Collaborative Fundraiser: Her Arts in Action

Seven women-led organizations are getting together to support literacy and education in underserved parts of Minnesota and the world.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Erin Bagniewski, a volunteer at the Executive Director of Africa Strong, to discuss the event.

The Her Arts in Action fundraiser by the L.I.F.E Collaborative Fundraiser is hoping to raise around $200,000 to support collaborative and individual initiatives across the seven organizations. All of the organizations have a common thread of literacy and education across Minnesota, Haiti, and Africa, said Bagniewski.

