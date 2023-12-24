INTERVIEW: Kwanzaa at Midtown Global Market

INTERVIEW: Preview of Kwanzaa at Midtown Global Market

Midtown Global Market is set to celebrate Kwanzaa, and it’s using the opportunity to highlight local Black businesses as well as Black Health and Wellness.

T. Michael Rambo from the Cultural Wellness Center sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event.

“We’re moving away from race and into culture,” Rambo said. “We really want people to understand that the African culture is at the base, at the footprint of what we, as African American people, are and who we’ve come to be. That our history begins well before slavery and that we just want to really lean into the understandings that these principles provide us with.”

The Kwanzaa celebration at the Midtown Global Market runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on the event.