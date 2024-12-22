INTERVIEW: Kwanzaa at Midtown Global Market

The Cultural Wellness Center is hosting a Pan-African Kwanzaa Celebration from Dec. 26-31 at Midtown Global Market.

The event will feature storytelling, music, live performances, a fashion show, food, and more. Attendees can visit from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

There will also be a theme for each day of Kwanzaa, the first six of which will be celebrated at the market:

Day 1 – Umoja (Unity)

Day 2 – Kichaguila (Self-Determination)

Day 3 – Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibilities)

Day 4 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Day 5 – Nia (Purpose)

Day 6 – Kumbaa (Creativity)

Day 7 (Jan.1) – Imani (Faith)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Alex Jokich sat down with T. Mychael Rambo, the Cultural Wellness Center’s cultural ambassador, to learn more about the event.