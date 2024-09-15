INTERVIEW: Krewe Du Nord

Krewe Du Nord, a free, all-ages festival of New Orleans, will take place Sept. 21 at the Coliseum Building in Minneapolis.

There will be New Orleans food and live music. The event is sponsored by Du Norde Cocktail Room, which says the event is the Du Norde family’s way of giving back to the community, which has supported the business from day one.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Chris Montana, the CEO of Du Norde Social Spirits, to learn more about the event.