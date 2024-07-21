INTERVIEW: JXTA’s 2nd-annual Sneaker Ball Fundraiser

INTERVIEW: JXTA's annual Sneaker Ball

Juxtaposition Arts(JXTA) is hosting its second-annual Sneaker Ball fundraiser on Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

This year’s theme is Harlem Renaissance, which celebrates JXTA’s connection to the historical movement birthed from the 1920s in Harlem, New York.

Tickets are $100 and include drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

JXTA is a non-profit youth art and design education center in north Minneapolis. The building also includes a gallery, retail shop and artists’ studio space.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with JXTA’s Development Director Nesra Cummings to learn more about the event.

More information about the event can be found here.