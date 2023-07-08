INTERVIEW: July at the Science Museum of Minnesota

nbsp;

The Science Museum of Minnesota is hosting a series of family-friendly events open to the public this summer.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Karilyn Robinson, Marketing Public Relations Specialist at the Science Museum of Minnesota, to discuss the event.

This summer, the museum is putting on an Air and Space Festival, a Dinosaur Festival, a Backyard Science Festival and more, said Robinson.

Additionally, every Saturday through the end of the summer is STEM Adventure Saturday, featuring a theme of water, air and space, dinosaurs and backyard science, Robinson added.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.