INTERVIEW: Jersey Boys at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

nbsp;

Don’t miss your chance to see The Jersey Boys performing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sam Stoll, who plays Bob Guadio in the show, to discuss the show.

From June 16, 2023, to Feb. 24, 2024, the Jersey Boys will be at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres with phenomenon music, memorable characters and great storytelling, according to Stoll.

Stoll says Jersey Boys shows the story of four blue-collar kids who become one of the most notable groups in pop-music history. The show, which takes you into the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, was the winner of Best Musical at the Tony Awards and the Olivier Awards.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.