Interview: Irish Fair of Minnesota

One of the nation’s biggest — and most authentic — Irish festivals returns to St. Paul next weekend.

Mark Smith, an Irish Fair of Minnesota Board Member, stopped by the studio to talk with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry about the event.

The festival honors Irish communities by hosting local Irish-based businesses, national and regional music acts, local dance teams, the Irish Comedy Troupe, and sports competitions.

The festival is on Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

