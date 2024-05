A festival at a brewery in northeast Minneapolis that coincides with Art-a-Whirl is happening next weekend, and will include live music and lots of beer.

On Sunday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Ryan Bandy, Chief Business Officer at Indeed Brewing Company, to discuss the event.

Whirlygig is happening May 17 through 19 at Indeed Brewing Company.

For more information on the Indeed Whirlygig Festival, CLICK HERE.